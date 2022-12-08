SPECIAL REPORT
Students still struggle with the mental impact of COVID-19 quarantine
Editor’s note: Through a series of stories, the Daytona Times is exploring how the pandemic has impacted the K-12 school system in Volusia County and specifically Black children in Daytona Beach.
When students left their Volusia County Schools classrooms on Friday, March 16, 2020, they were likely looking forward to sleeping in later during the weekend, watching their favorite television shows and playing familiar video games.
But that following Monday would bring a cataclysmic change that would cause ripples for years to come.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, like many other top politicians across the country, called for closure of schools and businesses in the state. COVID-19 was ravaging the United States, with hospitalizations and deaths in the thousands and climbing every day.
According to experts, the pivot to virtual learning and home confinement for students from pre-K to high school caused a mental health crisis that educators and parents are still trying to navigate.
“The mental health toll on children cannot be underestimated,” said Dr. Chester Wilson, CEO of Outreach Community Care Network in Daytona Beach. “The biggest part is the social aspect. During the pandemic, there was no socialization, no recess.
“These students found themselves in an environment where all of this was lost quickly. Those with siblings at home probably were able to navigate that, but there were many a household with only child, who were at home all day by themselves.”
Navigating a virtual world
Wilson, who has an Ed.D. in human services and organizational leadership, heads an agency that provides services such as mental health care, substance abuse and infectious disease. His counselors were able to assist many parents during the quarantine period.
Children likely suffered the most during the pandemic, Wilson said. “The mental health impact on children during COVID definitely created additional stressors other than what children normally go through,” he explained. “Going from a routine schedule to placing children in home environments all day where they may not have had adequate supervision was tough.”
Also, some parents, who were essential workers, still had to leave the home to work, Wilson said. Thus, children were left home alone for hours, or with a neighbor. “Children are not equipped for that. Visual learners were removed from the classroom one day and had to become familiar with navigating a virtual world for hours.
“And, children may not have the technological skills to navigate a virtual world. Just being in front of a computer all day was torturous,” Wilson said. “Imagine what that does to a child, staring at a screen for seven to eight hours with someone speaking to them. Other conditions, such as ADHD and dyslexia were exacerbated.”
Some students had to adjust to eating less during the day because there wasn’t adequate food at home,” Wilson said. “At least in school they would get breakfast and lunch.”
Now that students are back in the classroom, parents and teachers have to help them get back on track, academically and emotionally, Wilson explained. The adults have to be cognizant that students will have an adjustment period, he said.
Adjustment tips
The period of adjustment is tougher for students who spent kindergarten and first grade learning from home, Wilson said. “They are entering a classroom for the first time in second grade, so they’re just learning how to behave in a classroom, show respect for teachers, play with others,” he said.
Wilson suggested tips for parents to help their children acclimate to being back in school:
Eat breakfast every morning.
Assist with homework each evening.
Reinforce the school rules and behavioral requirements when children are home.
Send children to bed at a reasonable hour to get enough sleep.
If your child is still struggling, get them into counseling, community programs and volunteer projects.
“These tips will help because the better the routine, the more consistency, the less anxiety and the more success,” Wilson said. “Teachers and parents have to use a lot of patience, support and redirection to get students to a place where they feel comfortable being back.”
Reporting for this story is possible through a Black Press grant from the National Association of Black Journalists.
