James Ermine Huger, Jr. passed away on Aug. 14 at Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Houston, Texas. According to his family, Huger battled several medical conditions that led to his death.
Affectionately known as Jimmy, he was the eldest son of the late Dr. James E. Huger Sr. and Phannye B. Huger.
Born in Daytona Beach on Dec. 25, 1947, he attended public school and graduated in 1965 from Campbell Senior High School summa cum laude, then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida A&M University in 1969.
After graduation, he was awarded a fellowship to Texas Southern University School of Business and graduated from the School of Business with an MBA.
Jimmy Huger served in the United States Army as an armor officer and earned the rank of captain. He also was a paratrooper. In 1973, he received an honorable discharge for his diligent labor doing his time in the service as a management analyst at the U.S. Department of Justice.
He then moved to Houston. There, he began a career as a real estate broker and licensed mortgage loan broker. He also was a Texas state certified real estate instructor for the past 46 years.
Jimmy Huger and his wife traveled to just about every state in America and extensively internationally.
Huger would often visit his parents when they were alive. When in Daytona, he also would spend time with his godbrother, Bernard Smith. Before the pandemic, he enjoyed returning to Florida to watch his alma mater play in the Florida Classic in Orlando.
He was married to Norma (Harris) Huger for 47 years and they had two children, daughter, Jamie Huger Sabharwal (Kevin); and a son, James Huger lll (Daivette); along with four grandchildren.
James Huger, Jr. also is survived by two brothers who reside in Daytona Beach – Thomas Huger (Linda) and John Leland Huger Sr. (Trineca), and other relatives.
A service was held on Aug. 26 at Metropolitan Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Houston. On Aug. 28, James E. Huger, Jr. was laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.
