ORLANDO — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Republican allies are seeking more influence in university classrooms, targeting tenure, waging a battle against “politicized” courses and contemplating a significant change in how professors are hired across the state.
DeSantis says he is bringing accountability to higher education and ensuring universities aren’t indoctrinating students with what he and other GOP leaders see as a liberal bias.
But the governor’s agenda is also prompting a backlash from the United Faculty of Florida, a union that represents more than 25,000 faculty members across the state.
A toxic political climate is hurting the reputation of Florida’s universities and making it harder to recruit the best teachers, said Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida.
“What we clearly see is a shift toward authoritarianism and we are seeing it manifesting in higher education — an assault on tenure and free speech,” he said.
A draft bill recently made public is heightening concern, Gothard said.
That proposal would have taken hiring decisions away from university presidents and given them to university boards of trustees that include the governor’s political appointees. The investigative website, Seeking Rents, first reported on the draft bill.
The governor appoints 14 of the 17 members of the Board of Governors and all seven members of the State Board of Education.
The draft bill also barred general education “curriculum that teaches identity politics, such as Critical Race Theory, or defines American history as contrary to the creation of a new nation based on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the proposal.
Controlling campuses
Even though the draft bill was shelved, it illustrates a desire among politicians to exert even more control over what happens on college campuses, said Robert Cassanello, president of the United Faculty of Florida at the University of Central Florida.
“It definitely says something about intention and shows there is intentionality among the governor and Republican Legislature to control who is being hired and fired at public universities,” he said.
Such a system would be impractical with 80 to 120 faculty members hired by UCF a year, so it’s not surprising the idea was scrapped, Cassanello said.
“Putting all this in the hands of the Board of Trustees is just stupid,” he said. “They are not designed to micromanage a university. They hire the people who manage the university. They don’t do it themselves.”
University boards include many of the governor’s allies and political supporters. For instance, the chairman of the University of Florida’s Board of Trustees is Mori Hosseini, a Volusia County developer and major GOP donor and power broker.
Reforming tenure
In April, DeSantis signed a bill that he called the “most significant” tenure reform in the country, instructing the Florida Board of Governors to adopt a uniform standard for post-tenure reviews that would be done every five years.
That law also requires universities to periodically change accreditors, as well as post information about tuition and fees and course materials.
DeSantis and Republican leaders have criticized Florida’s universities for what they consider to be a progressive bias. Students and faculty received “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity surveys” as part of a 2021 law that aimed to increase the diversity of views on college campuses.
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, referred to the state’s universities as “socialism factories” during a June 2021 meeting of the Board of Governors. House Speaker Chris Sprowls said some professors are pushing a “radical political agenda” and “shouldn’t get a lifetime job” in Florida.
Tenure is an indefinite academic appointment that can only be terminated for cause or under extraordinary circumstances. It is intended to protect academic freedom and insulate professors from political whims.
Gothard said students in Florida are exposed to a variety of views on campus, and the narrative that professors are pushing a liberal agenda is untrue. “This boogeyman, straw man goes all the way back to McCarthyism to scare people that universities are doing something bad to their children,” he said.
Attacking critical race theory
Last month, DeSantis tapped his close ally Richard Corcoran to serve on the Board of Governors, which oversees Florida’s 12 state universities. Corcoran, a former GOP speaker of the Florida House, recently stepped down as education commissioner, a position he held for three years.
Corcoran has been a fierce critic of the teaching of “critical race theory,” which has become a conservative catch-all term for lessons on institutional racism. Speaking at Hillsdale College, Corcoran said his goal was to “keep all of the crazy liberal stuff out” of state classrooms.
Corcoran has been a loyal supporter of DeSantis’ education agenda, which has included rejecting math textbooks with alleged “woke content” and limiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade or in a manner that is not “age appropriate.”
Republicans are also prohibiting certain ideas from being discussed in the classroom, passing HB 7, commonly referred to as the “Stop Woke Act.”
