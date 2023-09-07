The Sustaining the Legacy Legal Defense Fund, Inc., a tax-exempt 501(c) (6) non-profit organization, has been established to assist the Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association (MMBNAA), a not-for-profit Florida corporation, in paying legal fees, court costs, litigation costs, judgments and fines in a pending federal trademark infringement lawsuit.
The fund is independent of the MMBNAA and is not administered or controlled by the MMBNAA, according to the association.
Solicitations for the fund will be conducted separately from any solicitations for the MMBNAA and will terminate once all legal costs and other costs referenced above are paid, and any excess funds will be donated to the association’s scholarship fund.
The MMBNAA was issued a cease-and-desist letter in 2021 that eventually turned into a trademark infringement lawsuit in 2022. The MMBNAA is forbidden from interacting with Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) students, soliciting scholarship money for them, and being on the university’s campus.
The federal lawsuit demands that the MMBNAA refrain from using the university’s name, logos and trade-marks — as well as its founder’s name.
The MMBNAA has denied the university’s allegations and has called for transparency from the university since 2020, as well as adherence to best practices and engagement to conduct a presidential search.
Percy Williamson, chairman of the fund and a B-CU alum, said at a recent press conference announcing the fund, “We are very passionate about trying to raise the money necessary so that our graduates can have a voice. We as alumni have a stake in the university.’’
Anne Ruby, who also attended, noted, “This is an issue for the health of the city – not just the students and university. Bethune-Cookman makes a huge economic impact on the city.
This is like a slap in the face for everything Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune did. She was all about opening up things for people, being transparent, and holding others accountable.”
Attorney Reginald Moore, son of former Bethune-Cookman University President Richard V. Moore, weighed in.
“The Board of Trustees want to control the alumni association without any alumni input, when there used to be alumni on the board. Alumni are the reason institutions continue to exist,’’ he said. “These members are here to support students and have accountability to where the money goes.”
For more information about the Sustaining the Legacy Legal Defense Fund and to make a donation, visit www.STL-Legaldefense.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.