FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools awarded four inaugural $1,000 scholarships through its James T. “Tom” Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund to high school seniors seeking to become educators.
Russell, a former superintendent, was a passionate advocate for students during his 28-year career in Volusia County Schools. After his death in December 2020, FUTURES Foundation and generous donors created the James T. “Tom” Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships to public school seniors who want to become teachers.
The following students were selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship: Emily Costello, Atlantic High; Briana Marie Germes, University High; Rylee Giles, New Smyrna Beach High; and Charlee Robbins, Seabreeze High. All four students, who will attend Daytona State College, were recognized at their high schools’ Senior Awards & Honors night as inaugural recipients of these scholarships.
FUTURES Foundation is a nonprofit, direct support organization founded in 1985 to support Volusia County Schools. Its mission is to engage business and civic leaders to promote and achieve educational excellence for Volusia County Public Schools.
The foundation’s 32-member board of directors consists of area business and civic leaders who direct and raise funds to facilitate a variety of programs in the school district.
For more information about FUTURES Foundation, contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386.255.6475, ext. 50730, or futuresfoundation@volusia.k12.fl.us, or visit its website at www.FUTURESVolusia.org.
