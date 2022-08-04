School in Volusia County officially starts on Monday, Aug. 15 although some local private schools start classes next week.
Meanwhile, parents are shopping for school clothes, supplies and other items so that their children are ready to go on the first day.
A number of local agencies, organizations, businesses, and individuals are helping with that effort.
On Tuesday, the Friends of the John H. Dickerson Library collected hygiene supplies and made kits for 48 children who participated in their summer program at the Dickerson Library at 411 South Keech St.
They will distribute the kits to the children on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
“It is important because of the economy, inflation and lack of resources. We joined as a group to help provide resources for the community,” said Joanne Pinkston McDuffie, president of the Friends of the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library.
“We thought hygiene kits would be good so we heard from some of the families and others who work with children. You hear kids often don’t want to go to school for lack of hygiene items.”
Haircuts and hygiene items too
Only July 30, two backpack giveaway events took place.
The Pay It 4wards 5th Annual Back 2 School Event was held at Jackie Robinson Ballpark that day, which included free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and other giveaways.
Also, that day author, writer, blogger and publisher Rosie Basquin hosted a Backpack Give Back Bash at the John H. Dickerson Community Center.
One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies and hygiene items were given away.
“I think the event was amazing and a success. I thank the businesses and organizations who helped as well as the community for coming out,” said Basquin.
Event organizers are seeing a need for goods, services and assistance in the community.
“I know Daytona, I used to tutor elementary schoolchildren there. There is definitely a need for assistance and help with resources in Daytona, especially in that area and others with high crime, underemployment, high poverty, etc.,” noted Basquin.
McDuffie shared, “We do see a need for resources in the community when it comes to school supplies. A lot of organizations in the community are providing backpacks and other necessary items.”
Impact of inf lation
Parents are thankful for the help as they deal with rising costs of things such as gas, food, hygiene items and more across the board.
Keisha Davis has six school-age children. Three will attend middle school while three are in elementary school. Her kids attend Turie T. Small Elementary, Campbell and Hinson middle schools.
“I have been shopping for the clothes, shoes, underwear, book bags, supplies and more, but the biggest thing is just getting them on a regular and good sleeping schedule,’’ Davis told the Daytona Times.
She added, “Our biggest challenges are financial. A lot of parents don’t always have the funds and are doing all they can to make ends meet, especially single parents with multiple children and one household income.
“Inflation has everything high, which also plays a big role. You see it with buying school clothes. In recent years, the school district had uniforms which made it cheaper. Now clothes will be more expensive. Plus, I drive my kids to school every day.”
A community effort
More giveaways are slated leading up to the upcoming school year.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Better Together Back to School Community Event will take place at Campbell Middle School at 625 S. Keech St. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will include back-packs, school supplies, clothes and shoes, food, raffles, line dancing, mini cheerleading clinic, flag football, basketball, games, health screenings, immunizations, barbers/braiders and a career fair.
Several non-profits and community service organizations have teamed up to put it together, including Career Source of Flagler/Volusia; NAACP; T&R Helping Hands; Campbell Middle School, Volusia County African-American Leadership Council; Community Healing Project ; Emerly Lockerman, C&N Exclusive Events; Strength to Elevate and She’s Covered.
