Bethune-Cookman graduates reflect on commencement, years at school
On May 13, hundreds of Bethune-Cookman University students became alums.
The commencement ceremony was held at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Daytona Beach.
Chase Blake from Atlanta was one of those graduates. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications.
“It’s definitely a great experience. I am grateful for all four years here, all the people that I have met and all the connections that I’ve made. It feels amazing,” Blake told the Daytona Times.
“I had a lot of ups and downs at Cookman. I am just thankful God placed me here. I’m grateful for all the experiences with friends and organizations that I have joined. I’ll never forget.”
Leviticus Glover is also from Atlanta and received his degree in mass communications.
“It is special as an individual and an African American who don’t always have the luxury or accessibility to higher education. I feel great. It’s special,” Glover said.
“My experience was mostly good. I got the pleasure of being mentored by hip-hop artist Rick Ross and going to New York. I went to the Rick Ross Boss Up conference. I had the pleasure of being here four years and it has been special.”
Bethune-Cookman graduates also faced various challenges during their time at the school.
“It was challenging but for me; it was different. The financial issues, hurricane and COVID were all a learning experience. It wasn’t as bad as people thought from the outside looking in. I learned a lot here. I grew up here. I understand patience and positivity. I learned to deal with things not going your way,” responded Glover.
Blake echoed, “It’s a lot of things that the public don’t talk about that we know, but I tried my best not to let those things hinder me from graduating or seeing the best in my school.
The school still impacted my life for good the school does impact students. I almost dropped out to go to music school after my sophomore year. I decided to stay. Family also persuaded me.”
Graduates are also hopeful for the future of B-CU.
“My hope is that the school continues to build upon the path of continuing Dr. Mary’s legacy, to continue to lead students to depart to serve, not just the university but the world,” said Glover, referring to B-CU’s founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.
Blake agreed, “My hope is the school can continue to carry on Mary’s legacy and do the right things. Of, course we all want the issues to be straighten out.”
Carla Harris, a senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, was this year’s commencement speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.