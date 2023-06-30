Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church in Daytona Beach has announced the appointment of the Rev. Dr. Kennedy Jacobs as its new pastor.
Jacobs will deliver his first message as pastor on July 2 at the 10:30 a.m. service.
A graduate of Bethune-Cookman University, Jacobs received a Master of Divinity degree from Howard University’s School of Divinity. He also attained a Doctoral of Ministry degree at Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
His professional career has been influenced by many diverse experiences within religious and secular arenas. Priorities in his ministry are compassionate service and community outreach.
Jacobs is formerly the senior pastor of Trinity City of Praise in Daytona Beach. He is married to Lucinda Jacobs and has four children and one grandson.
Jacobs follows Pastor Courtney Allen as Stewart Memorial’s pastor.
The church is located at 317 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Daytona Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.