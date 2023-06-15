Juneteenth is a holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the United States.
It has grown from a celebration of picnics, barbecues and festivals in Texas to a nationwide celebrated holiday. In 2020 it became a federal holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas found out they were free two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth celebration events are scheduled in both Daytona Beach and DeLand, and event organizers say it’s as important as ever to celebrate.
“You can’t forget your past. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in Texas. It celebrates a day of freedom, unity and community. It reminds us of a past that we cannot forget. We can’t move forward without recognizing that past,’’ said Linda McGee, chair of the committee that plans Juneteenth events in Daytona Beach.
Dr. Primrose Cameron, CEO/founder of Sisters Build Network for Girls, Inc. and one of the Juneteenth DeLand Celebration planners noted, “It is important to celebrate Juneteenth so that our history is not lost, and progression continues.”
DeLand festival to include Black history, live music
On Saturday, June 17 there will be a Juneteenth DeLand Celebration titled Unity in the Community at Earl Brown Park, 750 South Alabama Ave. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will consist of a Black history reflection, food vendors, a children’s center, local legends talent, entertainment and more.
There will be live performances by The Love Band, Alley Cats, Jodi Ann and Coop. Johnny Love will serve as the emcee.
The Juneteenth DeLand Celebration is presented by Cameron Enterprises, Man Up Mentoring, Sisters Build Network for Girls, Inc. Kinks Waves & Curls Natural Hair Products.
The City of DeLand, Joe Hearn Events, Man Up Mentoring, Sisters Build for Girls Networking, Inc., Kinks Waves & Curls Natural Hair Products are all sponsors.
This is the third year of the Juneteenth Celebration in DeLand. The DeLand African American Museum of the Arts used to spearhead it ; now Man Up Mentoring and Sisters Build for Girls Networking does.
For more information on Juneteenth in DeLand, visit www.juneteenthdeland.com or email sistersbuild@primrosecameron.com.
Daytona events: 5K walk-run, parade, festival, banquet There are four events in Daytona to celebrate Juneteenth including a 5K walk/run, parade, community festival and banquet.
The first-ever Juneteenth Freedom Day 5K walk/run is Saturday, June 17 at 8 a.m. beginning at the Promenade on Beach Street. The City of Daytona Beach is hosting it.
The first Juneteenth Community Parade is on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
The parade begins at the corner of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, then travels west on Bethune Boulevard, north on Keech Street and west on George W. Engram Boulevard to Cypress Park at the Juneteenth Community Festival.
Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr. Bethune-Cookman University’s director of the School of Religion is the grand marshal.
The Juneteenth Celebration Committee Group, Inc. has partnered with Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, Habitat for Humanity and the City of Daytona Beach for the parade.
The Juneteenth Community Festival follows the parade in Cypress Park on Saturday June 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The feature will feature cultural, educational and family-friendly activities.
Junkanoo dancers will be featured performers at the festival. The Junkanoo are a traditional Bahamian band and dance troupe.
There also will be other live music as well as African dance.
Vendors also will sell food and goods as well as provide information on services available in the community.
In conjunction with the festival is the Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels with an exhibit at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center that includes slave chains, shackles and other artifacts.
Juneteenth festivities in Daytona will end with the sold-out Hometown Heroes Banquet in the Mori Hosseini Student Union at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Monday.
Eighteen people will be honored for their contributions to the community. Scholarships also will be presented to resent high school graduates.
Also, being showcased over the weekend will be Little Miss Juneteenth Skyler Speller, a 6-year-old second grade honor student at Horizon Elementary, and Little Mr. Juneteenth Jameil Farrington, Jr., a 7-year-old first grader at South Daytona Elementary.
For more information on Juneteenth festivities in Daytona Beach, visit www.juneteenthdaytona.com.
