Local mayor graduates from Florida League of Cities Leadership Academy course

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES – Daytona Beach Shores Mayor Nancy Miller graduated this week from the Florida League of Cities’ Leadership Academy I, a course from FLC’s Institute for Elected Municipal Officials (IEMO), a premier educational program designed specifically for Florida’s elected municipal officials.
The course is the third level of training offered through the League’s IEMO program. Developed in 2013, it focuses entirely on leadership and is reserved for those municipal officials who have successfully completed the program’s first two courses.
“The course gave me fresh insight on my leadership style and how to best serve my constituents and work with other city officials to keep the City of Daytona Beach Shores running smoothly and accomplish our collective goals,” Miller said. “I appreciate the opportunity to participate and look forward to the next course in this series for municipal leaders.”
The two-day course is facilitated by Scott Paine, Florida League of Cities’ director of Leadership Development and Education. It revolves around an assessment that details participants’ ability to connect and work effectively with others.
Class participants take an assessment ahead of the class to assess their skill sets. During the course, attendees learn their scores, interpret the characteristics of each component and learn how to apply this information through case studies.
Access to new ‘tools’
Because of the course’s collaborative environment in which challenges and best practices are shared, graduates have access to new “tools” for addressing leadership challenges and finding solutions to local problems.
“Municipalities and their residents are constantly evolving, which means our local leaders must do the same,” said Florida League of Cities President Phillip Walker, Commissioner for the City of Lakeland.
“Taking the initiative to grow and to learn isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it. I applaud this class of graduates for their efforts and dedication to serving their communities as best as they possibly can.’’
Created 30 years ago to educate newly elected officials on the intricacies of municipal government in a cost-effective manner, the IEMO program grew out of a partnership between the Florida League of Cities and the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government. Today, the program offers multiple levels of training, with each designed specifically for municipal officials of all levels. It is the most popular training that the Florida League of Cities offers.
Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida’s cities, which are formed and governed by their citizens.
The league believes in “Local Voices Making Local Choices,” which focuses on the impact citizens and city leaders have in improving Florida’s communities.
For more information, visit flcities.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.