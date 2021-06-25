Local scholars recognized

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presented scholarships and awards to Volusia County graduating seniors. Chapter officers and recipients are pictured.
Left to right, top row: Paula Reed, chapter president; Dianne Ross, Scholarship chairperson, and Donna Tucker, Scholarship co-chair-person.
Left to right, second row: Timia Merrick, scholarship recipient, New Smyrna Beach High School; Nia Smith, scholarship recipient, Mainland High School; Amariah Hines, scholarship recipient, Seabreeze High School.
Left to right, bottom row: Malana Jackson, Heritage Award, Mainland High School; Gabrielle Butler, Heritage Award, Spruce Creek High School; Precious Johnson, scholarship recipient, Atlantic High School.
Student not pictured is Cydney Wright, scholarship recipient, Mainland High School.
