Governor Ron DeSantis signed a measure on Monday that prohibits colleges and universities from spending state or federal money on diversity, equality and inclusion programs.
The law bans courses “based on unproven, theoretical, or exploratory content” and majors in women’s studies or gender studies.
It forbids state schools from using diversity, equity and inclusion statements, critical race theory rhetoric “or other forms of political identity filters as part of the hiring process,” including as part of applications for promotion and tenure.
The bill does not define critical race theory rhetoric, however.
“This is a tremendous disservice to Black, Brown and White students. The law should be a serious wakeup call for Black and Brown people to vote. We must remember Black and Brown people didn’t create this dual system of government. This law will set us back and hurt in educating people of color,” commented Dr. Willie Kimmons, a retired college president, educator and author.
“The bill prevents curriculum that teach identity politics, research theory, systemic racism, sexism, oppression in our education institutions that was created to maintain political, social and economic inequities imposed on a certain class and group of students. It’s an attempt to erase any way of looking at American History as it relates to slavery and racism,’’ he added.
Area historian responds
Dr. Leonard Lempel is a retired history professor who has taught at both Daytona State College and Bethune-Cookman University. He taught American history, African American history and social studies.
“This ends funding for diversity, equality and inclusion programs. You must understand why these programs were created. There was a problem on campuses with faculty and staff not being sensitive to diversity. Schools wanted to encourage diversity. They wanted faculty and staff to understand and tolerate each other’s views and differences. Ending these programs will damage efforts to create a tolerant faculty and staff at colleges and universities,” Lempel told the Daytona Times.
“What DeSantis and the state legislators have done is eliminated diversity programs in colleges. You will see it replicated. It prohibits federal and state funds for these purposes. He said he wants these programs to end at colleges.
Lempel also sees problems for educators and democracy.
“I am afraid the state is trying to dictate what can and can’t be taught. It is dangerous. This is what fascist and communist dictatorships do, which is distort history and deny teaching anything critical of the state. That is completely opposite of democratic society which should encourage free thinking, interpretation and academic freedom,” Lempel said.
“Teachers in both K-12 and higher education will be afraid to teach and concerned about losing their jobs. A parent can complain about anything. When I taught history, I tried to teach the good, bad and ugly. I’m afraid now the ugly won’t be taught.”
‘Law is destructive’
Social justice and civil rights organizations are alarmed.
“This legislation violates academic freedom principles. Not only will it be problematic in recruiting faculty, but students will think twice about enrolling in Florida schools. This legislation puts into question many programs and activities that promote diversity and inclusion,” commented Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP.
“The law gives too much power to the Board of Governors, which is currently made up of DeSantis appointees. This law is destructive and leans 100 percent towards conservative principles. DeSantis doesn’t know the meaning of “staying woke.’ He is clue- less to the meaning or purpose of diversity, equity and inclusion. DeSantis has made the Sunshine State very dark and gloomy.”
Political activists and organizations are also concerned.
“Governor DeSantis has continued his tirade against Black, Brown, minority and LGBTQ+ Floridians in his latest attempt to erase and silence our experiences and realities in America.
DeSantis first came to public education, claiming he was ‘protecting children’ but now as he silences the conversations in higher education it is clear, he only cares about is erasing any experience but his own,” stated Genesis Robinson, political director of Equal Ground.
“We will not be silent and allow the governor to rewrite history and silence our existence. Diversity, equity and inclusion matters. We call on everyone to embrace this reality as we strive to foster a more tolerable and understanding world.”
A student’s concern
James Jackson attends Bethune-Cookman University.
“I feel it is wrong. The impact it could have on Black fraternities and sororities’ events and activities at white schools could stop their fun as well as other students. Also, what impact will it have on minorities getting into degree programs? I feel everyone should have access to the programs and degrees they want,” noted Jackson.
“As for teaching of history, we already aren’t learning the real history that we should. Now what else will they hide or take out? They will take away more opportunities to learn. I am young. I still want to learn but they are taking things away.”
The governor also signed a separate bill that prevents colleges and universities from requiring “political loyalty” tests for students and employees as a condition of admission or employment.
Under the DEI-related bill (SB 266), colleges and universities will be prevented from spending state or federal money to promote, support or maintain programs or campus activities that “advocate for” diversity, equity and inclusion.
Schools also will not be able to spend money on programs or activities
that “promote or engage in political or social activism” as defined by the State Board of Education or the university system’s Board of Governors.
Florida isn’t the only state to limit or restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Nineteen other states have passed similar laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.