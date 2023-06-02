The Espanola Lodge #161 Prince Hall Masonic Lodge hosted an End of Year Bash for students on May 28 at Espanola Community Park in Bunnell. It was given to recognize the hard work that students demonstrated throughout the school year. The event featured bounce houses, various games, a dunking booth, music, and a barbecue meal.
The event was held under the guidance of Worshipful Master Willie Jenkins and the Essie M. Giddens Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. The Boaz Lodge #212 Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, Serenity Chapter #118 Order of the Eastern Star and the Flagler County Fire Department also were on site to show their support.
