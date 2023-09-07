On Tuesday, LaShakia Moore became the first African American superintendent for the Flagler County School District. The Bethune-Cookman University graduate received a 5-0 vote from the school board. On June 30, she was sworn in as the interim superintendent, replacing Cathy Mittlestadt, the previous superintendent whose contract wasn’t renewed.
In a July interview with the Daytona Times, Moore said, “For my legacy and me making history, I want it to be about breaking through and improving student achievement for our students. It’s a great honor and achievement, but I want to be the first superintendent to drastically improve student achievement for our students.”
She began her career with Flagler Schools in 2008, first as a teacher, then as a teacher support colleague at Rymfire Elementary School. After spending a year as a curriculum specialist with the district’s Teaching and Learning Department, Moore was selected to become principal at Rymfire Elementary.
In 2021, she returned to Teaching and Learning as its director. A year later, she was promoted to assistant superintendent for Academic Services. Moore served as interim superintendent for two months before school board members voted to remove “interim’’ from her title.
Originally from Fort Pierce, Moore is a product of the Florida public school system. A 2004 graduate of Bethune-Cookman University, she earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Leo University in 2017.
Bunnell Elementary assembly issue
Just last month, Moore faced a major challenge in her role after children were racially targeted for underperforming on standardized tests.
On Aug. 18, some Black students in fourth and fifth grades at Bunnell Elementary were called into an assembly for a PowerPoint presentation to discuss low standardized test scores – whether their scores were low or not. Parents were not informed of the assembly and have expressed their anger in various news reports.
Children were told that if they didn’t do well in school, they had a higher chance of going to jail or being killed.
The school principal and teacher have since been placed on administrative leave during an investigation of the assembly.
Moore responded with a statement that “it is clear there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach. However, sometimes, when you try to think “outside the box,” you forget why the box is there.
“While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools. We want our parents and guardians to actively participate in their children’s educational successes.
Without informing them of this assembly or of the plans to raise these scores, our parents were not properly engaged. She added that ... “from this point forward, all of our schools will engage our parents, no matter what group or sub-group their children may be in, in our continued efforts to raise achievement among all students.’’
The Flagler County NAACP, which has had its issues with the school district in the past and has even sued it for discrimination toward Black students and employees, lauded Moore’s selection when she became the interim.
“We congratulate Mrs. Moore and encourages everyone throughout Flagler County to join the Flagler NAACP in supporting the new super-intendent to fulfill the district’s vision of excellence,” Dr. Phyllis Pearson, Flagler County NAACP president, told the Times in July.
