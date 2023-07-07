The African American Museum of the Arts’ Cultural Enrichment Summer Camp was held in June to provide a cultural, creative and educational experience for students in grades 1- 5.
Activities at the DeLand museum included creating papier-mâché masks, fabric painting of Ghana, West Africa using Adrinka stamps, African dance sessions, creating friendship bracelets, and origami the Japanese art of folding paper into shapes and figures to create a story.
Students learned how to use a camera and create images while working as teams with each other. They visited the Dr. Noble “Thin Man” Watts Amphitheater across from the museum to take pictures.
The project was titled “Wilderness” – taking pictures of things of nature, plants, birds, insects, flowers, trees, etc. The images were printed and framed, and each youth created greeting cards with their images.
Youth participants included Juda Brown, Zion Brown, Ethan Carruthers, Jaycon Colon. Laila Denning, Nadia Denning, Jacqueline Davis, Jinge Nealy, Jaxon Nealy, Laila Spaulding, Zari Spaulding and Nyia Starke. Teachers were Henisha Williams, Lauren Austin. Camille Brown and Duane C. Fernandez Sr. Mary Allen, CEO of the museum, was the camp coordinator.
Sponsors included Boulevard Tires, Earl Colvard, Mainstreet Community Bank, Ben Flowers and Jacob Heating and Air Conditioning Co.
The museum is located at 325 S. Clara Ave., DeLand.
