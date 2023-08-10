Starting Monday, students in the third and fifth grade at Read-Pattillo Elementary School, Coronado Elementary School, Chisholm Elementary School and Sacred Heart School, and students in the sixth and eighth grade at New Smyrna Beach Middle School will begin to be educated on the curriculum implemented by L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence).
L.E.A.D. is a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.
From the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Officer Dysheka Price will be the primary instructor for the L.E.A.D. program, while School Safety Officer (SSO) Margaret Deal will step in as needed.
Trained by L.E.A.D. to teach the program’s proven effective curriculum, around 800 kids in New Smyrna Beach will be instructed during the school day on the risks of drugs and violence and learn how to set attainable goals, manage their emotions and make wise decisions.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the New Smyrna Beach Police Department into our family. Since the curriculum implemented by our organization helps students to understand why avoiding alcohol, drugs and violence is vital, and it gives them the tools to achieve success now and in the future, we’re thrilled that police officers from the agency will be teaching the L.E.A.D. program to children in New Smyrna Beach,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D.
“By instructing the kids on a subject matter substantial enough to completely change their lives, we’re confident that they’ll help us continue to achieve our goal of advancing police-community relationships.”
10-week program
L.E.A.D. provides services “On The Street” and “In The Classroom” as it brings law enforcement and communities closer together. The “In The Classroom” program is taught by 3,800 trained instructors in 41 states.
L.E.A.D. has a proven effective, law enforcement-focused anti–drug, anti–violence curriculum for K-12 students in the U.S. The L.E.A.D. curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence.
Captain Jason Reve of the New Smyrna Beach Police Department says that the interaction their law enforcement agency will get to have with the students in New Smyrna Beach is what they’re most looking forward to in regard to kicking off the program.
“The L.E.A.D. program will allow the students among the schools in New Smyrna Beach to connect with Officer Price and SSO Deal more personally and consistently. I value this aspect about the organization, and I’m certain that it’ll create a strong rapport between our department and the school children,” he said.
“We look forward to the trust that Officer Price and SSO Deal will build with the students by engaging with them in an educational way, ultimately preventing substance abuse and promoting healthy choices as well as a safe environment.”
Reve says the police department is thrilled to provide a program to the youth in their town that offers so much more than just drug prevention.
“The organization, of course, provides education on drugs and prevents students from using them, but it also teaches students how to identify and report bullying, violence and crimes.
L.E.A.D. also encourages effective communication, conflict resolution and social and emotional competency,” he said.
“It truly is a well-rounded program that sets kids up for success in all aspects of their lives. Once completing the program, the students in our town will have a solid foundation that they can carry with them throughout the rest of their school careers and beyond, and view law enforcement as an ally as opposed to an enemy.”
For more information about L.E.A.D., visit https://www.leadrugs.org/.
