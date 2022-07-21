Atlantic High graduate Precious Johnson, a NASCAR intern, is also busy giving back at college and in the community.
"Community service is very important to me. I love giving back. I love giving back to people of color and those who are underrepresented and underser ved. Everybody has a lot of different interests, but helping and giving back is one of my best."
Daytona Beach native and Atlantic High School alum Precious Johnson is getting real world and valuable career experience in the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program this summer.
The senior sociology major at Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee is assigned to work in the human resources department at NASCAR headquarters in Daytona.
“I work on a lot of projects and I am learning a lot of things,” Johnson told the Daytona Times. “It is an opportunity to grow in the workforce. This internship has been an eye-opener and taught me how to deal with different things.”
The program, which began in May and ends on Aug. 11, introduces minority students from colleges across the country to the auto racing industry in hopes of increasing diversity in its workforce.
“I believe that people of color and underrepresented populations should have opportunities for a comfortable and respected environment in the workforce,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, today we still deal with racism and discrimination. Diversity in the workplace brings more ideas, creativity and innovation, which are needed in the world.”
Exceling in school, community
Johnson, who was the commencement speaker at her graduation from Atlantic High School in 2021, had a 4.5 grade point average and earned an associate of arts degree while dual enrolled at Daytona State College.
At FAMU, Johnson is very active while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She serves in a number of organizations, including Jewels Incorporated; the NAACP; Alpha Kappa Delta, an honor society in sociology; Alpha Lamba Delta, a national honor society; the Psychology Club; and is a member of a graduate research group.
“I love my experience at FAMU. For one, it is an HBCU. I love Black excellence at the fullest. It has also created so many opportunities for me,” expressed Johnson.
“It has helped me reach heights I never thought I’d reach. It’s also a confidence builder. There are people there that look like me who push me to strive for greatness.”
‘I love giving back’
In addition, Johnson gives back to the community by participating in food drives, city cleanups, volunteer registration incentives, and by volunteering at The Kearney Center, a facility in Tallahassee that caters to the homeless.
She also organized and hosted the first College of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities’ Thanksgiving Basket Brigade that donated over 20 Thanksgiving food baskets to Project Annie, a Black-owned food pantry in Tallahassee.
She also attends the Family Worship and Praise Center.
“Community service is very important to me. I love giving back. I love giving back to people of color and those who are underrepresented and underserved. Everybody has a lot of different interests, but helping and giving back is one of my best,” stated Johnson.
Johnson helped to coordinate the following events at FAMU: Gallery of Distinction Enshrinement Portrait Unveiling Ceremony and Reception, Gallery of Distinction Enshrinement Banquet and the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra in Concert.
“I see needs in the community. I see college students needing help with college funding. They need to know what college is like and what is needed for college,” she explained. “We should teach kids financial responsibility, taxes, how to go about life in the workforce, etc.
“I also see a lot of food scarcity in Black communities, including in Tallahassee. In many of our communities, the good grocery stores and healthy food are absent. We need to make healthy food affordable for everyone.”
Johnson is also an active member of the Wanda and Janice Wilson Foundation, which helps children and residents of Daytona Beach with scholarships.
“I got involved with the organization because I was looking for scholarships and I wanted to do community service,” Johnson noted.
Working with foundation
She also has family ties to the Wilsons Foundation’s director and founder, Rufus Wilson.
Johnson told the Times, “I didn’t know until later that Mr. Wilson and my dad, Thomas Johnson, played football together at Bethune-Cookman. Also, my mother’s childhood friend, Rev. Calvin James, is friends with Mr. Wilson.”
Johnson is now the Wilson Foundation’s acting secretary.
She said, “Working with the foundation is great. I am a part of something bigger than me. I get to help other kids go to college. I’m also working with Mr. Wilson, who has the knowledge and wisdom of how to run a foundation ,which I want to do someday.”
Johnson is set to graduate from FAMU with a Bachelor of Science in sociology in spring 2023.
She next plans to pursue a master’s in business administration at another HBCU and later a certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion from Cornell University.
Johnson’s career goal is to be a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion or vice president of human resources, and to have a foundation that assists minorities with scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.