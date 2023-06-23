Members of The Pilot Club of the Halifax Area attended the 25th Juneteenth Celebration Banquet held on Monday, June 19. Their own member, Dr. Nancy Lawrence, received recognition as a 2023 Juneteenth Hometown Hero.
Lawrence is an associate professor with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the College of Aviation, Applied Aviation Sciences Department.
Among her many community services includes volunteering with the Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center.
Lawrence’s students from the Organization of Black Aerospace Professional help with the preparation of Thanksgiving Baskets for families in need. Every Friday, she prepares Bags for the Children to insure children in the community have goods for the weekend.
Other community services involve organizing and delivery of Easter baskets to Volusia County Head Start, creating book fairs for children in the community, and backpacks to veterans in college. Lawrence and her students in American Society of Safety Professionals also helped families affected by Hurricane Ian.
