Pitching their ideas to PR professionals

B-CU, ERAU students showcase their projects at public relations organization’s meeting
A March 24 meeting of the Volusia/ Flagler Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) featured local college students as the main presenters for their members and guests.
Students from VISION, the FPRA Student Chapter of Bethune-Cookman University’s (B-CU) Department of Mass Communications along with Communication Program students from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s (ERAU) Department of Humanities and Communication, showcased their student projects that highlighted subjects surrounding public relations, communications and the media.
Case studies such as how the feminist movement is portrayed in the media and the disparities of social media regulations were among the topics featured.
Student presenters from B-CU included Loron Robles, Elijah Morris, and Nadirah Royer, who is also the president of VISION, FPRA’s student chapter at B-CU.
The ERAU student presenters included Corey Sites, Mac Clark, Sadie WalshGay, Celeste Holmes and Alex Triplett.
This student-led meeting was delivered to public relations professionals from various organizations and companies throughout Volusia and Flagler counties, giving members an opportunity to see the perspective of the next generation of rising PR specialists.
Through its 15 professional chapters throughout the state, the Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida.
For more information, visit fpravf.org.
