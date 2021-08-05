PREPARING FOR THE UNKNOWN

Parents have COVID concerns as they prepare to send students back to the classrooms
The first day of public school in Volusia County is Monday, Aug. 16. Teachers report back on the work on Monday, Aug. 10.
The current rise of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has parents making preparations, but they have plenty of safety concerns.
Sharonda Griffin has four school-age children. One will attend Turie T. Small Elementary in Daytona Beach, another a private school at the elementary level, while two will attend Spruce Creek High in Port Orange.
Griffin told the Daytona Times this week, “I am very concerned right now as we speak. You know how kids are. They don’t always follow safety procedures. We will try to be on our p’s and q’s and be safe.”
Brittany Parks has eight kids who will attend school. Seven will be in district schools, including one at Mainland High, two at Campbell Middle and four at Palm Terrace Elementary. Her youngest will be in pre-school.
Parks expressed, “Yes I have a lot of concerns. I don’t want to go back to square one. I am concerned about their education. I am concerned whether they can focus and learn in addition to being safe. It’s a big thing to me.”
Clothes, supplies, masks
Parents are shopping not only for clothes and supplies but personal protection equipment (PPE). Aug. 6-8 is the final weekend of the free sales tax weekend in Florida for back-to-school items.
“I am shopping for supplies and clothes, but I have also bought masks, sanitizer and wipes. I am teaching them about social distancing, handwashing and masking. I also have them reading and writing again,” Parks said.
Griffin echoed, “We are shopping for clothes and supplies, but we are also looking at purchasing masks. I am also thinking about having my kids vaccinated before school starts. We may just start school and see how it goes.”
On wearing masks
This year, the school district is making masks and face shields at school optional.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in recent weeks, however, has suggested masks be worn while in school.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued and executive order making masks and face coverings optional for parents. He has also threatened school districts with the possibility of losing state funding if they fail to comply.
Most parents don’t mind masks being optional, but some would rather have their kids wear them.
“I’d rather them wear masks. I will encourage all mine to wear masks as a precaution. I still wear mine at work,” responded Griffin.
Parks added, “I think it should be optional, but I am pushing mine to wear masks. Some kids do have problems, but you protect your own children. One of my kids has anxiety and it bothers him to wear masks.”
For more on the school safety plans, visit https://www.vcsedu.org/covid19-information.
Also, this year the Volusia County school district has dropped its uniform policy for its dress code.
