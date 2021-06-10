Reporter’s son among thousands of local high school graduates

VOLUSIA COUNTY CLASS OF 2021
Andreas Butler Jr., left, shows off his Spruce Creek High School diploma on June 5 after a graduation ceremony at Daytona Beach’s Ocean Center. The graduate is shown with his proud dad, Daytona Times reporter Andreas Butler. According to the Volusia County school district, a total of 4,164 students graduated this month from area high schools. All of the graduation ceremonies were held at the Ocean Center.
