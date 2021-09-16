School district switches mask policy again

An opt-out form is now available; doctor’s note not needed
On Tuesday night, the Volusia County school district switched its mask policy for the second time this school year. Actually, for the second time this month.
The school board voted 3-2 to ditch the mandatory mask mandate policy for a new opt-out policy. The new policy allows parents and guardians to opt their children out of the mandatory face-covering policy.
Technically, masks are still required but the new policy allows parents and guardians to sign a form so that their kids won’t have to wear a mask. There is no longer a need for a doctor’s note.
Board members Anita Burnett, Jamie Haynes voted in favor along with Chair Linda Cuthbert. Board members Carl Persis and Ruben Colon voted against it.
“It was a difficult decision tonight. I didn’t want to make it, but we did have a lot of opposition tonight,” Cuthbert said.
Persis added, “With this virus anyone of us could become ill without knowing it, which makes it so difficult.”
Sept. 1 vote
The district voted 3-2 on Sept. 1 making mask temporarily mandatory from Sept. 7 to Oct. 15 when it was to be re-evaluated.
Under that mandate, students could have opted out with a note from a doctor.
The year began with a mask optional policy for students while employees had to wear them until Sept. 16 by order of Dr. Ronald “Scott’’ Fritz, superintendent of schools.
The Volusia County school district has reported a total of 1,425 cases of COVID-19 since school started. That is 20 times the number reported at the same time last year when many students opted for remote learning from home.
The school district also said the previous mandatory mandate had a negative effect and school board members were receiving threatening emails.
The district also saw online learning enrollment increase by 550 students during that time.
Most parents who attended the meeting were in opposition to mask wearing from the sounds of the crowd and public comments.
Cuthbert said, “All those in favor of wearing a mask should vaccinate and wear a mask. We need you to wear a mask as much as possible.”
Parents who didn’t attend seem not to mind the policy, but most are making their kids wear them.
“My kids are wearing masks. It’s still too risky. I think that they should wear a mask and shouldn’t have the option,” said Nikki Rone.
The opt-out form can be accessed online at vcsedu.org.
