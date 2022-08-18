Children at Turie T. Small Elementary start the year off with plenty of enthusiastic support.
There was excitement, enthusiasm and optimism in the air on Monday for the first day of school in Volusia County.
Students at Turie T. Small Elementary School in Daytona Beach again were treated like rock stars. They arrived at school on the first day to cheers, high fives, broad smiles and plenty of fanfare.
Bethune-Cookman University’s administration, faculty, staff, coaches, students and student athletes were part of the team welcoming the elementary school students back to school.
“In past years, we did this with all males to encourage the kids, but this year we wanted to make sure that all of our students were inclusive in supporting these students as they embark on their educational journey,” said Jermaine McKinney,
Bethune-Cookman’s senior director of Student Development and Civic Engagement.
“This is important because kids are very impressionable. When they see greatness, they tend to pursue greatness. When they see college kids inspiring them, it’s something they will always remember. It’s a memorable moment for them.”
Principal pleased
Turie T. Small’s new principal, Dr. Joy Boyd-Walker, felt the excitement on campus for the start of the new school year.
“It’s electrifying. It’s absolutely amazing. We have parents dropping kids off. The kids are happy and the parents are happy. Everyone is looking forward to having a great school year,’’ Boyd-Walker said.
Turie T. Small welcomed the energy that Bethune-Cookman brought that day.
“It looks like we have the entire Bethune-Cookman on campus. I knew that they were coming, but I did not know they would be here in masses. I am excited. It creates a positive atmosphere here,” the principal related.
The Bethune-Cookman University contingent at Turie T. Small included Interim President Dr. Lawrence Drake; Athletic Director & Men’s Basketball Coach Reggie Theus, Head Football Coach Terry Sims; Head Softball Coach Laura Watten and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Janell Crayton.
Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher also was there to cheer the students on.
‘Glad to be back’
Some of the students seemed to be glad to be back and thought the welcoming party was pretty cool. Zhakhya Gadson is 10 years old and in the fifth grade at Turie T. Small.
“I’m glad to be back in school. I am here to learn. My favorite subject is math. I want to be a doctor.
It’s nice that everyone is welcoming us back today,’’ Zhakhya told the Daytona Times.
Roycee Scott, 8, is in the third grade. She walked her little brother, R.J. Scott, to class. R.J. is 5 and in kindergarten.
“I think it is nice that they welcomed us back. I am glad to be back in school. I missed my friends and teachers. I also get to walk my little brother to school this year,’’ Roycee shared.
Parents were also happy for the kids to be back in school.
Laticia White has three daughters at Turie T. Small – in kindergarten, second grade and fourth grade.
“I am excited. I’m not worried at all. The kids are excited. I worked all summer. I also had a kid in daycare and one in summer school,” White said.
“Transitioning to the school year is difficult but you do what you must. We’ve also dealt with inflation getting all the clothes and supplies as well as gas for transportation.”
Yakema Toby took her second grader and kindergartener to school on the first day.
“I feel great about the kids being back in school – all of us parents do. It’s been a long summer.
The kids are also glad to be back and looking forward to the school year,” said Toby.
Getting school ready for the first day took some work.
Boyd-Walker admitted, “My No. 1 priority was to make sure the school was safe. We had to make sure all the safety protocols and safety measures were in place.”
Dealing with shortages
The Volusia County School District confirmed the following vacancies as of the first day of school:
- 208 instructional
- 84 paraprofessional
- 8 in transportation
- 23 School Way Café employees
- 248 custodial employees
Turie T. Small is also feeling the effects of staff shortages, like all schools.
“Yes, we’re all dealing with that. I’ve been working all summer since I was appointed in July to make sure that every class has a teacher in front of them this morning,” responded Boyd-Walker.
The Volusia County School District had 63,477 students enrolled as of the first day of school this year, which is 807 more students than last year.
Turie T. Small had 390 students enrolled on the first day with a few more expected to be added over the first week or two.
