Student makes another prank call about school shooting

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to a call about a possible active shooter at Rymfire Elementary School on Tuesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff Office’s press release.
The sheriff’s dispatcher received a call from a student on the school premises and reported an active shooter was on campus.
She used the name “Andy Caor,” which isn’t real, and that multiple shots were fired, according to the press release.
When the dispatcher asked “Andy” to speak to a teacher, she hung up.
The call triggered a massive response from Flagler and Palm Coast officials, the county fire-rescue department, and a school lockdown.
Authorities spoke to the school resource deputy and the vice principal.
Both reported neither they nor any other staff heard gunfire, according to the press release.
Officials were able to track down the classroom where the call was made from and determined a student belonging to that class, “Andy,” made the call.
It’s the second time she’s made a false report after initially making one on Sept. 2.
“Threats are not a joke, and false reports are not a prank! Obviously, this child has serious issues and is crying out for attention and help, but this is not the way to get it,” said Sheriff Rick Staley.
Authorities arrested the student and took her to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for making a false report of a shooting, misusing the 911 system, and disrupting a school function.
She’s since been released into the custody of her parents.
