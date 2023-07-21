Take Stock in Children (TSIC), a statewide scholarship and mentoring program facilitated locally through FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools, hosted its annual New Student Induction and Senior Recognition Ceremony on May 22 at the Brannon Center in New Smyrna Beach. The event recognized newly selected participants as well as graduating high school seniors and was sponsored by Dr. Michael and Nancy Suah.
As proud parents, mentors and sponsors watched, 28 new students were welcomed into the program during a ceremony conducted by TSIC Leadership Council Chair and DeLand Mayor Chris Cloudman and TSIC Student Services & Mentor Coordinator Liz Falero.
Volusia County School Board Chair Jamie Haynes and Super-intendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin provided their congratulations and best wishes to each of the incoming freshmen and graduating seniors.
Seventh Judicial Circuit County Judge and TSIC Mentor Bryan Feigenbaum performed the induction as students and parents attested to their commitment to abide by the program’s requirements. The students will have the benefit of volunteer mentors working with them throughout their high school years, as well as the support of Falero and College Success Coaches Wendy Feigenbaum and Jim Neill, to ensure they successfully graduate from high school and are prepared for college.
2023-2024 students
The following students will be joining the Volusia TSIC program in the 2023-2024 school year: LaShawn’ti Hurskin and Juan Rojas, Atlantic High School; Justin Burns and Malik Langhorne, DeLand High School; Alexa Duffy, Eva Gibbs, Lilly Gibbs, Yasmin Jimenez-Ventura, Brandon Riddick and Ethan Snider, Mainland High School; Ava Ashton, Amari Chinn, Rayli Degg, and Josiah Perean, New Smyrna Beach High School; Ethan Gutierrez, Caylee Rodriguez, and Cayden Scott, Pine Ridge High School; Cheala Mannings, and Jillian Trainor, Seabreeze High School; Aleigha Barnes, Shivana Harbhajan, Shivani Harbhajan and Vi’kiese Mott, Spruce Creek High School; and Abby Ballado, Amber Bischoff, and Ava Inestra, T. DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School; Emma Bowers, and Natalia Castillo-Acosta, University High School.
Sixteen members of the Volusia TSIC Class of 2023 who are graduated from Volusia County high schools this year also were recognized. The following 10 students will receive a Florida Prepaid four-year college tuition scholarship:
Kyla Filippi and Joseph Maddox, Atlantic High School; Destiny Cummings and Jah Mya Hill, Mainland High School; Angel Methax, New Smyrna Beach High School; Alize Smith, PACE Center for Girls; Jazmin Garcia, and Allison Pantoja, Pine Ridge High School; Linda Aviles, and Brian Ford T. DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School.
The following six students will receive a Florida Prepaid two-year college tuition scholarship: Alayiah Vance, DeLand High School; Ashley Mahadeo and Jacob McIntyre, Pine Ridge High School; Aaliyah Schaper, Seabreeze High School; Jayda Baker, T. DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School; and Adrianna Luciano, University High School.
The ceremony included a special recognition of TSIC’s mentor of the year Marisol Rubio, assistant principal at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School. Rubio has been a TSIC mentor for five years. She consistently goes above and beyond for her students and more than doubles the amount of mentor sessions required each year.
Two seniors were also recognized for special achievements. Allison Pantoja, Pine Ridge High School, was recognized as TSIC’s outstanding senior and received a $500 scholarship. Jazmin Garcia, Pine Ridge High School received the Clayton Scholarship of $1000.
TSIC scholars are selected in eighth grade based upon financial need, academic achievement, good character and community involvement. Scholarships are funded through community and individual donations as well as proceeds from fundraisers presented by FUTURES, such as the Caribbean Party.
FUTURES Foundation works directly with the Stanley Tate Project STARS (Scholarship Tuition For At-Risk Students) Scholarship Program, part of the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, which provides dollar-for-dollar matching funds for the purchase of these scholarships. Since the Stanley Tate Project STARS Scholarship Program began, more than 15,000 scholarships have been awarded statewide to low-income students at risk of dropping out of school, and who otherwise might not have had the opportunity to attend college.
Donations to purchase local TSIC scholarships are accepted throughout the year and mentors are being recruited for these new students. Anyone interested in donating towards TSIC scholarships or volunteering as a mentor may contact TSIC Student Services and Mentor Coordinator Liz Falero at elfalero@volusia.k12.fl.us or 386-255-6475, ext. 50724 for additional information.
