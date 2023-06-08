More than 4,000 students graduate from Volusia County School District.
Graduation is a joyous time for high school graduates, their families, friends and loved ones.
From May 31 through June 4, 4,139 students graduated from public schools under the Volusia County School District during graduation ceremonies at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
The ceremonies included graduates, their families, principals, teachers, school board members, district administration and Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin.
Nobody is more excited about than the graduates themselves.
Keyara Wallace graduated from Mainland High on June 2. She boasts a 3.4 cumulative grade point average and merit designation from the National English Honors Society.
“I couldn’t be happier. I know many people dreaded leaving, but I couldn’t wait to officially be done with high school. I can’t wait to start my new journey in college,’’ she told the Daytona Times.
Wallace will attend Texas Southern University and study nursing; she aspires to be a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.
Demarko Evans graduated from Spruce Creek High School with a 2.9 cumulative grade point average on June 3. Evans was on the Hawks’ football and track teams.
“It feels like an extreme relief to graduate and there’s a bunch of excitement, of course. All in all, I am eager to see what the future holds,” Evans told the Times.
Evans will attend Livingstone College and pursue a degree in physical therapy. He also wants to be a physical therapist. He will play football and run track in college.
Some major challenges
The graduates shared the challenges they faced in high school.
“My biggest challenge was balancing school, sports and a job. At times, it got pretty rough, but it helped me prepare for college because in college I will mostly be on my own,” Evans related.
Wallace didn’t have many challenges academically but did lose her brother, Jayzeon Wallace, in January 2020. He died at age 18 from asthma complications.
“I got the call about my brother in second period. I’ll never forget. I rushed from school immediately with a cousin. The person who called didn’t speak of his condition. I expected to see my brother. My heart instantly dropped seeing family members outside in distress,” she recalled.
“His loss was devastating. I was on the dance team and trying to balance everything. I missed three weeks of school and fell behind. I dropped below a 3.0 GPA for the first time. I realized how bad I was feeling and that he wouldn’t want me to be in that predicament, so I had to get it together.”
High school and COVID-19
As freshmen during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s seniors were the first class to have persevered through the pandemic and its aftermath in all four years of high school.
“This year’s graduating class has overcome unimaginable hurdles and achieved so much during their time with Volusia County Schools academically, athletically and professionally,” Balgobin said.
“I know they will continue to soar high as they spread their wings and move on to their next adventures.” Wallace and Evans weighed in on the impact of COVID-19.
“The COVID challenge was going to online learning, which wasn’t the greatest. Math has traditionally been a tough subject for me. I had to teach myself when we went online. My quarterly GPA slipped while online but when we returned to school, it went back up,” responded Wallace.
Evans related, “COVID had a big impact on all of us, but it really hit us students hard. I had no teacher, classroom or face-to-face instructions. There
were new programs that nobody knew how to utilize. It took about a year and a half of our educational experiences, but we still made it.”
Graduation statistics
This year’s school district graduation statistics include the following:
Spring graduates: 4,139
Scholar designations: 629
Merit designations: 1,771
Florida Seal of Biliteracy recipients: 293
Associate degree recipients: 150
Community service hours: Over 200,000
Students entering the military: Over 120
As for individual high school graduates, here is a look at some:
Atlantic (Port Orange), 394
Mainland (Daytona), 323
Seabreeze (Daytona), 350
Spruce Creek (Port Orange), 612
DeLand, 597
University, 560
Volusia Online Learning, 97
This year was also special in that Volusia Online Learning (VOL) held its first graduation alongside the 10 traditional high schools: Atlantic High School, DeLand High School, Deltona High School, Mainland High School, New Smyrna Beach High School, Pine Ridge High School, Seabreeze High School, Spruce Creek High School, T. DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School and University High School.
“I truly believe it takes a village to raise a child. I am so grateful to all of the parents, family members, educators, community members and school and district staff who have played a role in shaping the lives of these graduates and prepared them for success,” Balgobin added.
