Students, fired up over the university’s decision not to hire Ed Reed, protest for better living conditions on campus and leadership change.
“My door is broken, and I often can’t get in my room. Mold is in showers, hallways and restrooms. Every dorm has some type of mold. I pay thousands of dollars to be here and living standards are low.”
– B-CU student Saeeda Suber
Hundreds of Bethune-Cookman University students gathered at noon Monday to protest living conditions and to demand substantial change at the HBCU located in the heart of Daytona Beach’s Black community.
More than 300 students gathered for prayer at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s house on campus, then marched 100 feet to White Hall to protest. More students joined the march as participants wound their way across the campus to the Larry R. Handfield Athletic Training Center.
Students complained about mold, campus meals, the lack of hot water and more.
“We have mold issues. People are tired of having cold water, bugs in their rooms and the AC not working,” said student Janiya Jones, a protest organizer. “We are fed up.” There were chants of “Hail Wildcats,” “Hail Perry, hell no!” and “Hey ho, the Board of Trustees must go!”
Students also demanded that Ed Reed be installed as head football coach. B-CU has stopped contract negotiations with Reed after his social media posts criticizing facilities and school leadership.
McKenzie, a freshman at the protest, would only share her first name for fear of retribution.
“We are tired of the poor living conditions and the way they treat us. I think Ed Reed came to make change. They got rid of him. It’s not about him but he sparked something. I like how we came together to change our conditions,” she expressed.
“The school is unorganized. We are often in long lines. Our account balances are often messed up. It seems like they just don’t care about you here. The school looks like a money hungry organization,” she added.
Sophomore quarterback Tyrone Franklin Jr. attended the protest and said he isn’t afraid of retaliation.
“We want to enjoy our lives as college students. We only have one college experience. We want to make the best of it. We feel as if we aren’t getting that,” Franklin said. “We just want to bring the team together. We want what is best for everyone. At the end of the day, we have a voice and we wanted to use it ; we want to use it in a peaceful way.”
Franklin said the football team wants Reed as coach.
“We want what is best for our community, our team and our school,” he added.
Mold causes hospitalizations
Student Saeeda Suber spoke about issues with the dorms.
“My door is broken, and I often can’t get in my room. Mold is in showers, hallways and restrooms. Every dorm has some type of mold,” Suber explained. “I pay thousands of dollars to be here and living standards are low.
“When I first got here, I was sick because of the mold. I was supposed to get a refund; they took it. The café runs out of food and serves raw food. They get money and don’t take care of the students. We shouldn’t be treated this way. Everyone is responsible, especially whoever handles the finances. They don’t care about students; they care about money.”
Student Tatiana also was afraid to give her last name.
“I have watched B-CU go down in a matter of months. I recently moved into a new building, and I am sleeping on mold pillows. I was in and out of the hospital for most of the past semester,” she said. “I am sleeping in a twin bed with a friend in her room in another building, which is safer and more sanitized.”
Tatiana added, “The food is bad, and we’re mistreated and disciplined harshly. We have too many fees and fines. Where’s the money going? We have administration with Chanel bags, but we don’t have hot water.
“They discipline us extremely. If we have an issue with someone on campus, they’ll look at that before an issue with housing. A girl was kicked out of school last semester for threatening to call the health department about mold.”
In a statement released Tuesday evening, Interim President Dr. Lawrence Drake said he was proud of the way the students handled themselves on Monday.
“It was orderly and represented the best intentions of students sharing their voices. While social media and media outlets have seized on not continuing negotiations with NFL Hall of Fame player Ed Reed, many of our students chose to use this moment to voice their concerns. This administration takes no issue with this. In the coming days, I will meet with student leaders to ensure that we address many of the students’ concerns and answer their questions as honestly as possible,” he said.
‘Students are frustrated’
Charles Bethune, the grandson of school founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, said he watched Monday’s protest.
“Students are frustrated about changes that are needed, and it is their right to protest,” Bethune said. “My grandmother would be appreciative of kids standing up for their rights.
“I don’t think these conditions would be here if she was here. There are things that need to be addressed and the sooner they are the happier the students will be.”
Bethune also weighed in on Ed Reed.
“It is unfortunate. I spoke with him, and he’s disappointed. Hopefully, something could be talked about and brought back to the table where he could get this position, but time will tell,” Bethune shared.
According to students who reached out to the Times, there also were meetings held on campus with the students. Students also held sit-ins this week on campus.
Response on ‘Unfiltered’
On Monday night, Dr. Lawrence Drake, B-CU’s interim president, appeared on the “Roland Martin Unfiltered Show’’ to address the decision not to proceed with contract negotiations with Reed and to address the students’ frustrations.
“What I say to them is what I been saying to them [students],” Drake told Martin. “I walk the campus every day when I’m on campus. What I say to them is that we’re working on the issues.”
Drake says he invested a quarter of a million dollars into one of their buildings “for remediation and mildew,” but did not specify which one. When shown pictures of a few of the students’ dorm rooms, he also said it was mildew and not the mold that the students were complaining about.
“They’re [students] not showing you everything,” said Drake. “Yes, there are some of those kinds of things, but portions of the building may not be even used.”
Nonetheless, there’s anger and frustration among some students who feel he does not have their best interest at heart.
“I want Drake out of his position,” said student Ge’Niya Joseph, referring to Drake’s interview with Martin. “It shows that he is comfortable with lying, and dismissing the importance of the students’ voices, just to make himself look better. And that is a problem. And that is not who I want leading our campus, which shows why he is the interim president and not the current president of Bethune-Cookman University because I really feel like he is unfit for the position. So, I want better leadership.”
Noah Janay, 18, has been documenting the demonstrations from the ground level through her photography company, Noah Jalien Photography.
Janay said her goal is not to degrade the institution she loves, but to bring to the forefront her voice and others’ who share the same passion for the historically Black university.
“We don’t want them to shut it down; that’s not what we’re trying to do,” Janay added. “What we’re trying to do is bring awareness to the staff so that our campus can grow, and so that we can continue to enjoy being Wildcats.”
Daytona Times editorial assistant Alexia McKay contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.