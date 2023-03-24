New Smyrna museum to honor authors, educators and entrepreneurs and more at March 26 event
March is Women’s History Month, and eight women with ties to New Smyrna Beach will be honored for their achievements and contributions to the local community.
The Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum will host a reception titled “Women on the Move: National Women’s History Month: Young Women to Set Your Sight On’’ on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. It will be held at 314 North Duss Street in New Smyrna Beach. The event is free and open to the public.
“We should always honor women. It’s extremely important, especially in small towns like New Smyrna Beach.
This one focuses on women of color because not all the time we are in these areas or we get nominated to be celebrated in this type of way,” said Shyriaka Morris, education chair of the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum. Morris will co-emcee the event with Anne Harrell, the museum’s board chair.
This year’s honorees include the following:
- Rekia Beverly, an author, educator and entrepreneur
- Shanita Brown, an actress, business owner, educator and filmmaker
- Felicia Darrisaw, a Volusia County Schools educator
- Zaria Haynes, a senior health sciences major at the University of Central Florida)
- Hattie Laws, a clergy member, community activist, author and cook
- Teresa McMillan-Ward, an educator, Individualized Education Program (IEP) facilitator and Local Education Agency (LEA) at Mainland High School
- Waynetta Punter, a manager at Publix and owner of Heavenly Loc Tees and Décor
- Blossom Rogers, a peer support specialist for mental health and drug addiction
“A lot of these women were extremely excited and emotional finding out about being honored. They are very much deserving Many had a tough past,” expressed Morris.
“This is a group that has overcome and achieved so much. We’re supporting their stories and journeys of being hometown women and becoming what they are today.”
The event returns after a five-year hiatus.
Morris added, “We’ve done these in the past but stopped. Now we’re bringing it back.”
Despite their contributions in all areas of society, women are still often marginalized, mistreated, overlooked and discriminated against.
“Although women are often taken for granted and mistreated, I can really enjoy what is a sense of unity of women supporting women and helping each other in all areas of life,” emphasized Morris.
“Women can do and are doing everything in society that men are doing. It’s up to us if we can do it; it really doesn’t matter to me what anybody thinks.”
About Women’s History Month
The monthlong commemoration of Women’s History Month started with Women’s History Day in 1978, which was organized by the school district of Sonoma, California.
Hundreds of students participated in the essay competitions, many presentations were given, and a parade was held in Santa Rosa. The idea caught on and a few years later, school districts, communities and organizations all over the country were celebrating the day.
In 1980, the National Women’s History Alliance pushed for the holiday to be observed for a week. President Jimmy Carter issued the first proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week.
In 1981, Congress forwarded a resolution establishing a national observance. In 1987, the event was expanded to be celebrated the entire month of March as the National Women’s History Project.
Since 1987, the United States has formally recognized March as National Women’s History Month.
About the museum
The Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum is a non-profit that preserves, shares and educates on African American culture and history.
Its memorabilia, artifacts and photos highlight the history of race relations in small town Florida.
The photos and oral histories speak of the hardships and triumphs of this African American community from the early 1900s to the present.
The Heritage Museum is the cornerstone of the historic west side community in New Smyrna Beach and resides in the old Sacred Heart/St. Rita church building, constructed in 1899.
