El King Mohamed Mounir to perform at Peabody

Tickets are on sale to see El King Mohamed Mounir at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Peabody Auditorium. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Peabody Box Office. Ticket prices are $69, $99 and $149 plus applicable surcharges.
Mazzika US, a concert organizer, specializes in promoting Middle Eastern artists and creating unforgettable musical experiences. After a 20-year wait, they are organizing the long-awaited U.S. tour for the legendary El King Mohamed Mounir.
Mounir, born Oct. 10, 1954, is one of the Middle East’s best singers. He released his 1977 debut solo album, “Alemony Eneeki” on the Sonar record label after completing his military service. The superstar has released more than 22 albums and six soundtrack albums.
Mounir, whose musical career spanned over three decades, presented various genres in his music, such as classical Egyptian Music, Nubian music, blues, jazz and reggae.
For more information, visit www.PeabodyAuditorium.org or call the Peabody Box Office at (386) 671-3472.
