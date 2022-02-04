Embry-Riddle students earn paid internships with aerospace companies

Exemplifying Black excellence in aerospace, four Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students won 2022 Patti Grace Smith Fellowships, selections that set each of them up with paid summer internships at respected space firms, marking their first steps into the industry and on their career paths. The recipients are listed as follows: Aerospace Engineering freshman Madison Newbell will intern at Masten Space Systems
- Aerospace Engineering sophomore Liam Johnson will intern at Hawkeye 360
- Maya Benson, Aerospace Engineering sophomore, will intern at SpaceX
- Christian Reid, Aerospace Engineering sophomore, will intern at First Mode
“The Patti Grace Smith Fellowship focuses on addressing matters of racial and ethnic equity and inclusion in the aerospace industry,” said Dr. Brittany Davis, director of Embry-Riddle’s Office of Prestigious Awards and Fellowships. “In addition to providing Black undergraduates with their first handson work experience at one of the nation’s premiere aerospace firms, recipients are given two personal mentors to help them navigate their future career.” In the program’s inaugural year, in 2021, three Embry-Riddle students were selected as fellows. Approximately 40 students are chosen nationally each year.
“My motivation is my mother,” Johnson said, adding that he admires how his mother battled adversity her entire life to, first, emigrate to the United States, and then graduate in the top of her classes at both Harvard and the Mayo Clinic before becoming a dentist.
He also cited his Aunt Margaret, Uncle Frank and girlfriend as motivation, referencing each of their various ac- complishments, degrees and skills. “My family reminds me that I can do better and that I need to work hard to bring the life I want to live, and the change I want to accomplish to fruition.”
Post-graduation goals
Johnson remembers having a tough time in high school, which taught him to “always stay true to my professionalism and to maintain composer.”
After graduation, he plans to become his own boss, lead an outreach mission and continue to invent and innovate systems for use in aerospace and beyond. “I feel like the Patti Grace Smith Fellowship would allow me the opportunity to experience the best aspects of Aerospace Engineering and see all this profession has to offer,” said Newbell, who is also chair of the Black Students Association. “After graduation, I would like to create something that one day will help to influence space exploration.” Benson actively overcomes a rare blood disease to pursue her goals. She was also named a Boeing Scholar in 2021.
Reid, who reflects on his move from Maryland to Florida to attend Embry-Riddle as a pivotal learning experience in his life, wants to work for a leading aerospace firm after graduation, before ultimately launching his own company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.