Discover Volusia County’s native plants and wildlife during outdoor hikes and indoor programs at Lyonia Environmental Center (LEC), 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona. The free programs will begin in the center’s classroom. Reservations are required; call 386-789-7207, ext. #21028.
Tiny trekkers: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Children ages 2 to 7 will listen to the book “Bee & Bird,” take a short hike and make a take-home craft.
Critter corner: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Meet the center’s resident animal ambassadors and learn fun facts about them. This program is designed for participants of all ages.
Saltwater tank feeding: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Join staff at the saltwater aquarium as they feed the center’s marine animal ambassadors. Some of the menu items include krill, seaweed and shrimp.
Lyonia Photography Club: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Lyonia Preserve has unlimited opportunities for photographing birds, reptiles and plants. All skill levels are welcome.
Lyonia Environmental Center offers insights into Volusia County’s ecosystems through hands-on displays and educational programs. It’s part of the Deltona Regional Library complex at 2150 Eustace Ave.
More info: www.lyoniapreserve.com.
