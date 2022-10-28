Volusia County’s Environment and Natural Resources Advisory Committee (ENRAC) will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the county council chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
Members will review the growth management process, environmental ordinances and low impact development. They will also discuss their goals and establish an annual workplan.
For additional information about the meeting, call Environmental Management at 386-736- 5927.
