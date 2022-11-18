Florida artist’s work on display at DeLand museum

A young woman looks over the paintings.

Joy Hayes

Joy Hayes speaks at the opening event on Nov.12 at the African American Museum of the Arts in DeLand.

“As A Woman Painteth,’’ an exhibition by artist Joy Hayes, is on display at the African American Museum of the Arts in DeLand.

Hayes, of Oviedo, is most recognized for her large-scale pastel illustrations of famous individuals.

An opening event of her exhibition was held on Nov. 12 at the museum, located at 325 S. Clara Ave.

Hours of operation are Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum number is 386-736-4004. The website is www.africanmuseumdeland.org.

