Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson is a twoartist exhibition featuring a mini survey of mixed media artworks by African American female artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson.
Ringgold, who grew up in New York City, is a painter, sculptor, teacher and author of numerous award-winning children’s books. Robinson, an Ohio native, creates drawings, cloth paintings, woodcuts, books and sculptures and grew up in Ohio.
Their artwork is on display through June 6 at the Museum of Art, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand
