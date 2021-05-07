Deltas to host shredding event

On May 15, the Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a community shredding event. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Mainland High School at 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Residents can prevent identity theft and get rid of sensitive documents the right way.
The event is part of the chapter’s annual May Week events.
For more information, contact Tanya Williams at mayweekdaytona@gmail.com.
