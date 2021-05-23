EGG program available for high school juniors and seniors

The Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG) program is accepting applications for its online summer program hosted by Bethune-Cookman University.
The program has been going strong for over five years. This program is July 12-23 for rising high school juniors and seniors between the ages of 16 and 18.
During this two-week period, students will be able to identify their gifts and learn how to use them.
There will be workshops on theology, Bible, vocation, art workshops, and other activities. The program’s goals are to encourage faith, theological inquiry, and reflection on God’s gifts and calling.
In addition, the program seeks to encourage artistic expressions of faith, to develop an awareness of diversity within the Christian community, and to connect faith and Scripture with real-life issues.
EGG seeks to assist young people as they begin to live out their calling to serve God and the world, and to prepare theologically minded and socially engaged youth as future leaders for the Church.
Interested students can apply by logging on to www.cookman.edu, click the Future Students tab and click on the EGG program.
For more information, contact the EGG Coordinator, Christina Arnold at arnoldc@cookman.edu or by calling 386-481-2616.
