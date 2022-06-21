Family fun at Juneteenth event in Daytona

A choo choo train ride was one of the activities for children and the young at heart on Saturday at the 24th Juneteenth Family Festival at Cypress Park in Daytona Beach. For a roundup of Juneteenth events in Volusia County, see the June 24 issue of the Daytona Times.

