Florida A&M University (FAMU) Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) will host “Cannabis for Veterans” in the Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum at noon, Thursday, July 22.
The episode will be streamed on Streamyard, Facebook Live and YouTube, and will feature a conversation with Cherissa Jackson, chief medical executive, AMVETS.
Jackson has more than 23 years of active-duty military service, including 10 years as a nurse in the U.S. Air Force.
She served three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and now works as the chief medical executive for a national organization that advocates for the health and well-being of former military personnel.
“While research may be somewhat limited, there are suggestions that medical marijuana has become a progressive method of treatment for people who have been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), particularly when it comes to anxiety and sleep disturbances,” said MMERI Executive Director Patricia Green-Powell, Ph.D.
Host Heidi Otway will facilitate the conversation.
The Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum is designed to educate, learn and talk with Floridians about the basics of marijuana for medical use and the unlawful use of marijuana.
To submit questions and register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/36xuLoH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.