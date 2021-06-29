Fourth of July parade in Daytona to honor veterans

There will be a Fourth of July Veterans Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, on Main Street in Daytona Beach.
The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 20 local military organizations, as well as combat veterans, and the city’s police and fire departments.
“This Independence Day, we want to honor our heroes. Throughout our country’s history and in the toughest of times, we observe Independence Day and are reminded of the many Americans who make our country great. This is our community’s first Fourth of July parade,” said Mayor Derrick Henry.
The parade begins on Main Street at Atlantic Avenue and travels west on Main Street to the base of the Main Street Bridge. The public can view the parade from the sidewalks along Main Street.
Motorist should allow for extra time when traveling in the area. Roads affected for the parade include:
- Beginning at 9 a.m. Main Street will be closed to motorists from Halifax Avenue to Atlantic Avenue.
- Halifax Avenue, Peninsula Drive and Atlantic Avenue will remain open until the parade reaches those intersections, which at that time, the intersections will be closed, and the north and southbound traffic will be stopped to allow the parade to cross.
In addition to the parade, there will be a special July 4th Veterans Ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. by the Clock Tower between the Boardwalk and the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort at 100 N. Atlantic Ave.
Presented by the Marine Corps League Daytona and sponsored by the city, the mayor will read a proclamation as part of the ceremony that will honor deceased Master Gunnery Sgt. Hobson McLeod-Bethune, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.
McLeod-Bethune, born in Daytona Beach in 1956 and is the grandson of Dr. Mary McLeod-Bethune, served for 28 years with the USMC.
The city’s traditional fireworks spectacular will be Sunday night beginning at 9:45 p.m. over the Atlantic Ocean, near the Boardwalk and Daytona Beach Pier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.