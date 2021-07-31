The Port Orange Regional Library will join hundreds of libraries and comic -bookstores in celebrating the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. This national event celebrates all comic books, including superheroes and various graphic novels.
Library staff will be dressed in cosplay and promoting comic books and graphic novels for all ages. They will offer free comic books and comicthemed goody bags while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to check out the library’s extensive graphic novel collection during their visit.
Reservations are not required for this free event.
For more information, call 386-322-5152, option 4.
