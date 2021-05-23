Halifax Health to host summer job fair

Halifax Health will host a summer job fair on Saturday, May 22, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The event will take place at Halifax Health Medical Center, France Tower Portico in Daytona Beach. Recruiters will be on site to discuss various opportunities, including unit clerks, dietary clerks, environmental services technicians, monitor technicians, certified medical assistants, patient companions and more.
Part-time, full-time, weekends, evenings and casual pool jobs are all available. Students are encouraged to apply.
Benefits include the use of the Halifax Health Medical Center Fitness Center, tuition loan reimbursement, work hours counting as volunteer hours, paid leave, health insurance and more depending on employment classification
To RSVP, email Genevieve.Penn@halifax.org or by calling 386-425-5847.
