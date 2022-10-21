Biketoberfest report positive from event organizers, motorcyclists and some vendors
The 30th edition of Biketoberfest roared through Daytona Beach and the surrounding area from Oct. 13 to16.
Despite concerns with turnout due to relief efforts of Hurricane Ian, large crowds were reported in biker hotspots, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard (historically Second Avenue).
On Saturday evening, a biker who only identified herself as Devil was sitting on her bike on the Avenue enjoying some seafood.
She was with her sisters of the Black Jack Girls of Central Florida motorcycle club, which she serves as its president.
“I came from Orlando. Our club members are all across Central Florida. I’ve been coming to both biker events for about 20 years. I am into bikes. I just come and make it fun for me. Fun is what you make it,’’ she told the Daytona Times.
Bernard Johnson was chilling out on his bike in Joe Harris Park (aka Harlem Park) around the same time.
“I’ve been coming to both biker events since 2005. I came from Way-cross, Georgia. I usually ride with the Sidewinders club. I’m by myself,” responded Johnson.
“I like Biketoberfest. It’s not as crowded and it is easier to navigate traffic. I was worried about the storm hurting the event. I heard a lot of stuff was damaged here.”
The Sunchasers motorcycle club also hosts bikers and biker events in the Black community.
Historically, they do it at their clubhouse on Cedar Street. Over the past year, they have operated the Biarritz Club on Pearl Street adjacent to the Avenue and Joe Harris Park.
This year, they hosted an event at a center on Orange Avenue.
“Everything went smooth. We had good crowds. We didn’t have the big rush crowds. We closed early to not clog up the traffic in the area. We had a meet-and-greet at the activity center. People just popped in and out,” commented LeRoy Robinson.
He added, “I think the Daytona Beach police and Volusia County Sheriff department handle everything smoothly.”
In addition, the Sunchasers took clothing donations for those in the community affected by Hurricane Ian.
“We did collect clothes. We didn’t get a lot. We are still working on it. We’re trying to put together an actual clothing drive,” added Robinson.”
Sales down for vendors
Historically, Biketoberfest is an opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs to make a decent buck.
Despite the big crowds, food court vendors admitted to lower sales but still believe the event was worth attending.
Robert Thomas owns ‘Hook Em Up Seafood & More’ food truck and catering business in Jacksonville that does both biker events.
“Biketoberfest was OK. Sales were down from previous years, probably due to hotels, but overall everything with the event was OK,” said Thomas.
Greg Lewis’ Seafood & BBQ is a local food truck and catering business that also was a vendor during the event.
Lewis echoed, “Biketoberfest was OK. I have no concerns or issues. Everything was all good.” Local brick businesses on the 500th block of the Avenue also enjoyed a slight boost.
Mohammed Ali Souhouba owns Moe’s Market (formerly Pearson’s Food Town) at 517 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. next to New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. It is a local convenience store with a small food kitchen inside.
“Yes, Biketoberfest was a very good event for us. Everything went well. It was a boost for businesses,” commented Souhouba.
Midtown Café at 536 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. is at the corner with Walnut St. It is located right across the street from the stage area where the music and entertainment took place.
Owner Karen Eagar stated, “Biketoberfest was great. Everything went well. We welcome it and look forward to it every year. We would like to see this type of energy. We encourage more events and activities in our area throughout the year.”
“We are glad people came after the hurricane. We are still concerned about those affected by the storm. We are willing to do anything we could to help them,’’ Eager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.