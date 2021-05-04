Islamic Center hosts vaccination event

The Islamic Center of Daytona Beach was the site of a COVID-19 vaccination event on April 30.
It was sponsored by the Florida Department of Health of Volusia County, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the Muslim Women’s Association of Daytona Beach.
The local health department has coordinated a number of local vaccination events since last year with the Volusia County Government.
There is now a shift from large-scale vaccination events to smaller and more community-based events. Pop-up sites like the one at the Islamic Center last week will continue.
Events like these are also part of a push to get the vaccine to underserved populations, including Black and Brown populations.
“We are very proud of the outcome. A diverse element of our community came out. The community’s safety and well-being are our concern,’’ said Linda McGee, director of the Muslim Women’s Association.
Mohammed Mounir Khabazeh, president of the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, added, “God created us all the same regardless of color, size and shade. We must preserve human life. We want to have everyone in our city to get vaccinated. We’re blessed to hold this and be a service to the community.’’
The health department is providing the Moderna, which requires a second dose within 28 days.
Vaccinations also are available at the following health department locations:
- 421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach: Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach: Mondays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 386-274-0500, then press #.
Vaccines also will be administered on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ups will be accepted and no appointments are required. Call 386-274-0500, then press #.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.