Event will take place June 18 at the Midtown center
The 24th annual Juneteenth Family Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Cypress Street Park and the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, 925 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The free event will feature the Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels. The exhibit includes more than 500 artifacts that document African American life dating back to the 1800s.
This event will include African dancers, live music, over 100 vendors, including food vendors; children’s games and large inflatables; a 25-foot rock climbing wall; pony rides; a stilt walker; and a fashion show featuring several designers.
Community health service agencies will provide free health testing and information. The Big Red Bus will be on site for blood donations.
A pound cake contest will take place at 2 p.m.
Juneteenth history
Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in Texas and Oklahoma found out that they were free in 1867, which was more than two years following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The official day celebrated is June 19, 1865.
The event started in Texas but has spread across the country.
The Daytona Beach festival will take place exactly one year after President Joe Biden consecrated Juneteenth as a national holiday. Juneteenth, as it is celebrated today, observes the freedom of African Americans while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.
“Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power,” Biden stated. “It is a day that also reminds us of our incredible capacity to heal, hope and emerge from our darkest moments with purpose and resolve.
“On Juneteenth, we recommit ourselves to the work of equity, equality, and justice. We celebrate the centuries of struggle, courage, and hope that have brought us to this time of progress and possibility. That work has been led throughout our history by abolitionists and educators, civil rights advocates and law-yers, courageous activists and trade unionists, public officials, and everyday Americans who have helped make real the ideals of our founding documents for all,’’ he added.
For more information, visit www.juneteenthdaytona.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.