The Tony Bobbitt Tip-Off Classic basket- ball tournament brought plenty of excitement, trash talking, entertainment and fun to the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach from Aug. 13-15.
The event was presented by Shelton Willis and headlined by former professional basketball player Tony Bobbitt, who also starred at the University of Cincinnati and Mainland High School.
Willis, a Daytona native, is a former Bethune-Cookman quarterback and prep star football player at Warner Christian and Mainland. He also played basketball at Mainland.
“Honestly, this was Shelton Willis. He came up with the idea and ran with it. Credit goes to him. He asked me to come and be a part of it and I came,” Bobbitt said, who now lives in Ida- ho and works as an NBA scout.
“With the grace of God, we all came together as a community. We hope to be able to build on this. We didn’t expect the turnout.”
Some other notables who played in the tournament included former pro player Tim Pickett, who also starred at Florida State University and Mainland.
‘Fun to be back’
NBA referee Eric Lewis also played briefly, and Mainland high boys basketball coach Joe Giddens played as well.
“We’ve got guys who haven’t seen each other in years running into each other, even those who still live in this community. It’s fun to be back,” Bobbitt noted.
Eight teams competed in the tournament for two days; elimination games were held on Sunday. All of the players were adults mainly from around Volusia County and one team was from Seminole County.
Just Business (Daytona) slipped past the Cleanup Crew (Daytona) 75-66 in overtime in the championship game.
The event also had a public address announcer, deejay, music, concessions, and barbecue and fried fish. Some local residents and Black-owned businesses also were recognized.
“Our community isn’t where it should be. Many kids aren’t being raised like we were. We have to bring the community back together and if basketball, kickball or football will do it, then I am all for it,” Bobbitt related. The tournament could become an annual community event.
“We want to make it an annual event and even better. I don’t know what else we should do, but maybe we can add some activities outside for the kids,” Bobbitt added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.