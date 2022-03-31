Oscar incident has sparked interest about the condition that causes hair loss. Daytona’s Angie Bee helps others understand it and accept it.
Angie Bee’s phone has been ringing constantly since Will Smith slapped fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on March 27, sparking controversy about his action as well as conversation about alopecia.
Rock joked: “Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,’’ comparing actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair to Demi Moore’s buzzcut in the 1997 “G.I. Jane’’ movie. The incident has shed light on alopecia, a condition that the actress battles and has been public about over the past few years.
Local evangelist, author, radio show host and entrepreneur Angie Bee has alopecia and is an advocate for those with the condition. Alopecia happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.
“It is so hard for me to comment. My phone has been blowing up. Everybody wants to know what I think and how I feel. I still haven’t wrapped my feelings around it,” Bee told the Daytona Times this week.
“If I was Jada I would have melted. I feel her pain. I think she kept it together. It’s admirable Will defended his wife. I understand others’ point of view, including my husband’s, where Smith could have pulled Rock to the side.”
Bee says she uses her alopecia journey to motivate, inspire and encourage others how to live with it.
“My journey has not been an easy one,” she said. “With alopecia, many hide because of shame, embarrassment or not knowing what to do.”
Bold, Bald & Beautiful event
In September, during Alopecia Awareness Month, Angie Bee hosts the Bold, Bald & Beautiful Bizarre Weekend Retreat to raise awareness and support in Daytona Beach through Angie Bee Productions. This year’s event is Sept. 15-18.
“Our goal is to make every alopecian as beautiful as they’d like to be and that they be red-carpet ready. At, last year’s retreat, we had our first mother and son duo model,” expressed Bee.
“It just puts a piece of comfort on my alopecia journey, which has not been easy. I wish that we had events like these back when I was first diagnosed, where I could have gone and seen other people with alopecia functioning.”
A trip to the hairdresser at age 29 led to Bee finding out that she had alopecia.
“I started to lose my hair. The dermatologists did a biopsy and determined I have the one where my hair will grow but my body will attack,” Bee recalled.
“Initially, I didn’t know. I went to the hairdresser who spotted it. She put in a glue-in weave. It led to years of cover up. Glue-in to sew-in and weaving in hair and wigs.”
Finding peace
Today she is comfortable with the condition, but that wasn’t always the case.
“Initially, it was still something that kept me away from doing what God wanted me to do. As a woman preacher back then, there was a stigma. A woman with a wig had another stigma. You could preach and your wig fall off,” Bee noted.
“I’ve learned to help myself and others deal with. I was forced into it instead of escorted into it,” she said. “My passion is to help escort others.
Alopecia not only robs you of your hair and confidence. Some think it robs you of your beauty.”
Bee’s husband, Bartee, and friends helped her grow during her journey. Bartee is a local performer.
“My journey wasn’t easy. I met Bartee. On our first date, I tried to scare him away by telling him about it and taking off my wig. His reaction was great. He is bald by choice, but he accepts what we’re going through.”
“Also, my friend Donna Gray Banks encouraged me since I moved to Daytona in 2013 when I was still wearing wigs. She encouraged me to have an event. She said so many people in Volusia County were dealing with alopecia,’’ Bee added.
‘It doesn’t discriminate’
Black women aren’t the only ones diagnosed with alopecia. The condition is also often hereditary.
“Most think it’s only Black women and that is why we wear wigs but alopecia attacks men, women and children. It doesn’t discriminate by race. It can also be hereditary,” Bee explained. “My mom told me she was diagnosed with it after I was diagnosed. We also knew my grandmother’s hair was thin.”
Alopecia is often challenging for families, especially children who have it.
“Children go to school with this. You can only imagine a 5-year-old with spots or bald patches on their head. Kids are bullied and picked on and teased,” added Bee.
For more information on Angie Bee and the September retreat, visit www.BoldBaldAndBeautiful.com.
