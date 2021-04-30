Kingdom Community Outreach Ministry held its first community event on April 24 at Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach. Vendors shared criminal justice, education, health, employment and voter registration information. Attendees included Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young and other local officials. The event included entertainment for youth as well as music.
