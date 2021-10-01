Mutt Strutt set for Saturday at the Bandshell

The Halifax Humane Society’s 11th Annual Mutt Strutt event is Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Daytona Beach Bandshell behind the Ocean Walk with check in beginning at 8 a.m.
The 5K Run/Walk/Stroll starts at 9 a.m. It’s the only day of the year that dogs are allowed on the beach.
There will be activities, vendors that support the society’s cause, raffles, free coffee and bananas, and live music by The Taylor Road Band.
There will be prizes for first and last place finishes in the 5K. All proceeds benefit the community’s animals!
Register online at www.hhsmuttstrutt.org and save $5 instead of on-site registration.
