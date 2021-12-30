Organizations spread Christmas cheer to local kids

OUT AND ABOUT IN VOLUSIA COUNT
The Rose Marie Bryon Center held a Christmas party on Dec. 22. Local children received toys, bicycles and other gifts. The event was sponsored by the Ho Ho Ho Girls; the Daytona Beach Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; and Richard Thomas.
Ricco and Alexander Whitaker III of the Thunderguards Motorcycle Club as well as other Thunderguards members helped to make some children’s Christmas merry during a pre-Christmas event at the Midtown Café. Owners Karen and Sydney opened their doors to the restaurant to help make it a great time for kids in the neighborhood to get bikes and toys. Sponsors included the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, Kim Moten and Bruce McNorton.
The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority also collected gifts and donated them to Hope Place in Daytona Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.