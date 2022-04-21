Graduating from kindergarten, eighth grade, high school or college? If so, dress up and stop by one of four Volusia County Public Library branches for a free green screen graduation photo. Staff will pose individuals in front of a green screen and let them choose from a variety of appropriate backgrounds.
Participants should dress formally and can bring along their cap and gown, wearing any color except green. Warning: If you wear green, your clothes will disappear into the background.
Green screen photography is a process that replaces a solid green background behind the subject with a new background using software images.
The photos will be taken at these locations and times:
Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway (386-257-6036)
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday May 2
- 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18
Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach (386-258-4027)
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21
John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach (386-239-6478)
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. (386-676-4191)
- 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 4
- 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11
- 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15
- 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18
- 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22
- 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25
- 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29
An email is required so staff may send the final photo. Some graduation attire may be available at some branches; call ahead to see what might be available.
For additional information, visit the library system’s event calendar at https://volusialibrary.evanced.info/signup/List.
